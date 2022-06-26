I Hate It Here And Never Want To Leave
4 In 5 Americans Who Need Insulin Have Taken On Credit Card Debt To Cover The Drug's Cost
The average amount of debt is $9,000.
Jordan Uhl
Jun 26
4 In 5 Americans Who Need Insulin Have Taken On Credit Card Debt To Cover The Drug's Cost
93% Of Doctors Report Delays In Care Caused By Prior Authorizations
Health insurance companies making patients jump through hoops before receiving care has even left some patients hospitalized—or dead—from not getting…
Jordan Uhl
Jun 23
93% Of Doctors Report Delays In Care Caused By Prior Authorizations
Gig Economy Drivers Struggle As Big Oil Posts Record Profits
The top five oil companies saw a 300% increase in profits during Q1 this year compared to last.
Jordan Uhl
Jun 21
Gig Economy Drivers Struggle As Big Oil Posts Record Profits
Congress Lets School Lunch Program Expire As It Ratchets Up Military Spending
Senate Republicans used the $11 billion programs cost as an excuse.
Jordan Uhl
Jun 20
Congress Lets School Lunch Program Expire As It Ratchets Up Military Spending
1 In 3 Adults 50+ Forgo Food, Medicine Or Other Necessities To Pay For Healthcare
More than a third of adults 65+ worry they won't be able to afford medical services next year.
Jordan Uhl
Jun 17
1 In 3 Adults 50+ Forgo Food, Medicine Or Other Necessities To Pay For Healthcare
Your Subscription Will Help The Homeless
Your support is truly astounding. Let's turn that into something bigger.
Jordan Uhl
Jun 16
Your Subscription Will Help The Homeless
90% Of Families Struggling To Make Ends Meet
The expiration of the enhanced child tax credit now means skipped meals for nearly half of families who report financial struggles due to increasing…
Jordan Uhl
Jun 15
90% Of Families Struggling To Make Ends Meet
I Hate It Here And Never Want To Leave
A Substack about a declining empire and why people stay.
Jordan Uhl
Jun 13
I Hate It Here And Never Want To Leave
