I Hate It Here And Never Want To Leave

Home
Archive
About
New
The average amount of debt is $9,000.
Jordan Uhl
12
1
Health insurance companies making patients jump through hoops before receiving care has even left some patients hospitalized—or dead—from not getting…
Jordan Uhl
15
2
The top five oil companies saw a 300% increase in profits during Q1 this year compared to last.
Jordan Uhl
10
Senate Republicans used the $11 billion programs cost as an excuse.
Jordan Uhl
15
6
More than a third of adults 65+ worry they won't be able to afford medical services next year.
Jordan Uhl
18
1
Your support is truly astounding. Let's turn that into something bigger.
Jordan Uhl
14
3
The expiration of the enhanced child tax credit now means skipped meals for nearly half of families who report financial struggles due to increasing…
Jordan Uhl
24
A Substack about a declining empire and why people stay.
Jordan Uhl
59
2
© 2022 Jordan Uhl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Publish on Substack Get the app
Substack is the home for great writing