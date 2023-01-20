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An Oil & Gas Billionaire Is Suing Beto. Here's Why It Matters For Future Elections.
A lawsuit over comments Beto O'Rourke made on the campaign trail allegedly caused a natural gas billionaire "mental anguish."
Jan 20, 2023
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Jordan Uhl
24
1
1
November 2022
Are Ticketmaster's Days Numbered?
After a botched Taylor Swift ticket release, Ticketmaster is now facing an antitrust investigation by the DOJ.
Nov 22, 2022
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Jordan Uhl
30
6
How Elon Musk's Twitter Checkmark Plan Reopened The Insulin Pricing Debate
Read to the bottom for one insulin story you probably didn't hear about last week.
Nov 14, 2022
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Jordan Uhl
38
October 2022
No Room For Diplomacy Talk In DC
Progressives sent a letter to the White House calling for diplomacy. Within 24 hours it was withdrawn.
Oct 30, 2022
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Jordan Uhl
10
Big Oil Has Yet Another Huge Quarter
Three of the biggest oil companies brought in over $40 billion in profit during Q3 as gas prices remain high.
Oct 28, 2022
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Jordan Uhl
8
Republicans Fight To Protect Predatory Bank Fees
Republicans going to bat for overdraft charges that big banks use to prey on the country’s most vulnerable.
Oct 26, 2022
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Jordan Uhl
12
September 2022
How Wall Street Profits Off Of The Sick And Elderly
As Congress helps out its private equity donors, new research shows what happens when those firms take over nursing homes and medical offices.
Sep 30, 2022
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Jordan Uhl
19
Who We Supported In August: Cooperation Jackson
Jackson, Mississippi 150,000 residents are without running water due to a massive flood caused the city's water treatment plant to go offline.
Sep 1, 2022
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Jordan Uhl
12
2
August 2022
The Military-Student-Debt Complex
GOP war hawks slam Biden initiative for “undermining” Pentagon efforts to prey on desperate young people.
Aug 30, 2022
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Jordan Uhl
24
2
Our Suburban Panopticon
A new show, produced by Amazon's MGM & Amazon's Big Fish Entertainment will feature footage from Amazon's Ring cameras.
Aug 18, 2022
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Jordan Uhl
38
4
1
Inflation Triggering Record Credit Card Usage
Working people were forced to rack up over $46 billion in credit card debt between April and June to afford necessities.
Aug 8, 2022
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Jordan Uhl
18
2
July 2022
Big Oil Sees Record Profits As The World Burns
Chevron, Exxon and Shell have already brought in over $70 billion in profits in 2022.
Jul 29, 2022
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Jordan Uhl
18
1
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