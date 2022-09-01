

As many of you know, we use this Substack to create positive change in communities around the country. This month, we’re doing things slightly differently. Typically, I put out a call for nominations, readers will suggest groups to support, and we vote. We will return to that democratic process next month, but I wanted to use this month’s proceeds—all of it—to support a group doing work on the ground in Jackson, Mississippi.



If you haven’t been following the news, Jackson’s 150,000 or so residents have been without running water the last several days due to the city’s water treatment plant being knocked offline by a flood. This is, in part, because repairs and maintenance have been neglected for years. Decaying infrastructure has aggravated this crisis. Now, Jackson residents are being forced to wait in long lines to receive bottled water so that they may drink, bathe, cook, flush their toilets and everything else water is required for.



To help with that effort, we donated 100% of August’s subscription proceeds ($522) to Cooperation Jackson, a mutual aid collective in Jackson that is doing water distribution, as well as a ton of other amazing work in the city. You can read more about them at CooperationJackson.org.



Here is the receipt for the donation:



In July, we supported Project Safe in Philly, and in June we donated to The Night Ministry in Chicago, Sanctuary DMV in Washington, DC and Brother Benno’s in San Diego. In just three months, paid subscribers have collectively donated $1,772 to organizations doing amazing work in their communities. I’m excited for the road ahead and am honored so many of you are part of this collective effort.



-Jordan



Photo courtesy of Cooperation Jackson