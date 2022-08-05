A portion of monthly subscriptions goes to groups supporting our unhoused friends and neighbors. Please consider subscribing.



I’m really excited about this one.



As many of you know, we come together at the end of every month and select an organization (or organizations) to support & donate a portion of the revenue from paid subscriptions to this Substack.



Last week I asked you all to vote and select a beneficiaries from your group of nominees. The organizations up for consideration were Northside Food Coop in Wilmington, NC, The Food Bank for Central & Northeastern Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, The Zebra Coalition of Central Florida, and Project SAFE in Philadelphia, who was selected by subscribers as last month’s awardee with 35% of the vote.



Project SAFE, “is a grassroots, direct-service, and peer-based harm reduction organization. We organize with and provide women- and queer-centered services with a focus on community members living and working in the street economies.” They distribute food and harm reduction supplies, provide trainings, offer community support and bad date sheets and much, much more to sex workers in Philadelphia.



This month, around $800 was generated in subscription revenue. As we laid out in last month’s post, we’re going to allocate around 30% each month to organizations and mutual aid funds. So this month, your subscriptions contributed to a $250 donation to Project SAFE!



Here’s the receipt:

Combined with last month’s donations, we’ve now generated $1,250 for organizations and mutual funds in this projects brief existence. I’m deeply grateful for your support and if you aren’t a paid subscriber yet, please consider becoming one here:

Not only do you support the work I do here, but it helps support critical, life-saving work around the country. Paid subscribers get to vote on & select monthly beneficiaries, so you have a voice in that collaborative process. I’d also really like for the nomination process to be ongoing throughout the month, so please don’t hesitate to reach out by replying to one of these emails or leaving a comment on any post nominating an organization! Be sure to leave a 1 - 2 sentence describing the organization and why their work matters.



Thank you again for your support.



-Jordan