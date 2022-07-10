A portion of monthly subscriptions goes to groups supporting our unhoused friends and neighbors. Please consider subscribing.

As I laid out in an earlier piece, a portion of the proceeds from subscriptions will be donated every month to organizations supporting unhoused people in our communities. We put out a call for nominations last week to determine where we’d donate $1,000 in revenue from premium subscriptions. This month, we’re supporting three organizations!



First, the Night Ministry in Chicago. This organization has helped thousands of people in Chicago helping meet their basic needs, feeding them, providing medical care and/or helping find stable housing and so much more. They are a vital lifeline in Chicago. They were nominated by a subscriber, Betsy. You can read more about the Night Ministry HERE.



Next, Brother Benno’s in Oceanside, California. A subscriber, Kristyn, nominated Brother Benno’s because they are “feeding, clothing, and facilitating housing in an area full of NIMBYs.” They offer food, clothing, hygiene, laundry and more to people in northern San Diego who need support and respect. It’s a fantastic organization and you can read more about them HERE.



And finally Sanctuary DMV, which was nominated by a subscriber Allison. She writes: “They're an all volunteer mutual aid group in DC supporting the asylum seekers Greg Abbott has been busing out of Texas and into DC. The DC government isn't acting, and it seems to be out of the news. They put out a call today saying they were out of funds. From their migrant mutual aid kit: ‘Buses drop migrants off at Union Station six days a week anywhere between 6 AM in the morning and 10 PM at night. Migrants often arrive with only the clothes they’re wearing and with no way to get to friends and family or money for housing. For 11 weeks, DMV organizers and volunteers have been showing up every single day to support our new neighbors with ZERO support from the DC government. So far we have welcomed 90+ buses each carrying 30 to 60 people each, almost 3,000 people in total.’” You can read more about them HERE.



I'm really excited about this being a feature of this Substack and look forward to many more months of us all working together to support organizations that do life-saving work in communities around the country. Going forward, I'd love to have a rolling call for nominations throughout the month so, if you'd like to nominate an organization just reply to any of these emails so we can just do one email blast at the end with the poll to simplify the selection process.

