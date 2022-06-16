

I wanted to take a second to thank everyone for your support this first week. It’s deeply humbling. I care about these issues tremendously and am glad so many of you share the same frustration about the injustices affecting working people in this country.



I wanted to take a second to talk about how the subscription model will work for this Substack. I’d like to strike a good balance between free and paywalled posts. This is ultimately a labor of love. And while I would very much like to build this into a more robust endeavor, there’s a level of guilt I’m wrestling with because of the subject matter. These issues are important and deeply sensitive. Time spent doing this could be time spent focusing on other things to pay off my mountain of student loan debt and my rent. Both are true.



Going forward I’ll allocate a sizable portion of the proceeds every month to a different organization doing work in the community to help our unhoused friends and neighbors. We will decide in a discussion thread for subscribers at the end of each month to make the process more equitable. Then, after the donation has been made, I’ll follow up with the organization and write about their work so we can see how our collective effort is making an impact in that community.



As for the next post, it should be complete today or possibly tomorrow. It’s about the affordability crisis for our seniors. How millions of them are neglecting medicare care due to costs, how inflation is wiping out cost of living adjustments in their Social Security checks and how these issues—and more—combined to push millions of retirees back into the workforce.



