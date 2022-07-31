First, I want to thank you all for being paid subscribers. I can’t express how encouraging it is and the fact that we can all come together and support people who need assistance in communities around the country really warms my heart. Thank you for being part of this.



I asked you all last week to nominate organizations to support with July’s subscription revenue. We’ll have a final tally of what we’ve generated to donate in a few days once Stripe clears last month’s payments and just like last month I’ll send out more information on who we selected and proof of donation.



Here are the candidates, with a poll at the bottom:



1) Project SAFE in Philadelphia. (Nominated by Willygus)



They write: Project SAFE works with sex workers, drug users and dealers, and others involved in the grey economy in Kensington, a deindustrialized neighborhood in Philadelphia, one of America’s poorest cities.

SAFE delivers harm reduction info and supplies to femme-identified workers and users to distribute among their networks. SAFE engages with unhoused and unstably housed and makes referrals as necessary. SAFE is a volunteer led org where affected populations are represented at every level.



You can read more about Project SAFE here.



2) Northside Food Coop in Wilmington, NC. (Nominated by defineandredefine)



They write: Downtown Wilmington NC and the surrounding area is a well recognized food desert. There are no full service grocery stores within a mile of any part of downtown. It's worse on the north side. The south side was fortunate to have an IGA, but that burned down a few years ago. Meanwhile, the only new grocery stores being built include a boutique (read inexplicably expensive and limited) store downtown and a new chain grocery store a few miles south in the suburbs.

Northside Food Coop stepped in to provide locally grown produce to the residents of the northside, who are disproportionately lower income, black, and often elderly and/or disabled. They used to run the occasional pop-up tent; now they're trying to get together the money for a full-service grocery store.



You can read more about Northside Food Coop here.



3) The Food Bank for Central & Northeastern Missouri in Columbia, Missouri (Nominated by LF)



They write: Please consider The Food Bank for Central & Northeastern Missouri. A large majority of the 32 counties they service qualify as food deserts, and they provide all of their partner pantries with food at absolutely no cost. These people do everything they can to keep those in need from having to jump through hoops for help, and in this hell state it means a lot.



You can read more about The Food Bank for Central & Northeastern Missouri here.



4) The Zebra Coalition of Central Florida (Nominated by Jordie)



They write: Zebra Coalition is a network of organizations, which provide services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and all youth (LGBTQ+) ages 13 – 24.

The Coalition assists young people facing homelessness, bullying, isolation from their families, and physical, sexual and drug abuse with individualized programs to guide them to recovery and stability.



You can read more about The Zebra Coalition here.



Now it’s time to vote in the poll below!