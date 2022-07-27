As many of you know, we try to use this publication for good. You support goes far beyond just reading and sharing these pieces. You make a real, tangible difference in the world around you.



For new readers, welcome! Every month we donate a portion of the proceeds from subscriptions to organizations around the country who support unhoused people. If you haven’t become a paid subscriber yet, now is a great time to become one. Not only are you supporting this publication, but you can make a huge, positive impact in people who need support and care.

Last month, we supported three organizations: The Night Ministry in Chicago, Brother Benno’s in the San Diego area and Sanctuary DMV in Washington, DC. You can read more about the organizations, their work and see proof of donations in this piece:

So, now it’s time to nominate groups to support this month! Please nominate a group you think we should support with July’s proceeds. We like to focus on groups that do work directly in their community rather than national policy groups. Nothing against the latter, they just typically have a greater ability to fundraise. Around here, we like to act local. Use the comments section below to nominate a group and it’s helpful if you provide a sentence or two about their work and why you care about that group.

Paid subscribers can keep an eye out for another email in the next few days where we’ll vote on the nominees and select an organization to support.



Thank you all for reading and your heartwarming support. Be well.



-Jordan

