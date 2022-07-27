Nominate An Organization To Support This Month
Every month, we allocate a portion of subscription proceeds to groups that support the unhoused. Submit an origination you care about in the comments below.
As many of you know, we try to use this publication for good. You support goes far beyond just reading and sharing these pieces. You make a real, tangible difference in the world around you.
For new readers, welcome! Every month we donate a portion of the proceeds from subscriptions to organizations around the country who support unhoused people. If you haven’t become a paid subscriber yet, now is a great time to become one. Not only are you supporting this publication, but you can make a huge, positive impact in people who need support and care.
Last month, we supported three organizations: The Night Ministry in Chicago, Brother Benno’s in the San Diego area and Sanctuary DMV in Washington, DC. You can read more about the organizations, their work and see proof of donations in this piece:
So, now it’s time to nominate groups to support this month! Please nominate a group you think we should support with July’s proceeds. We like to focus on groups that do work directly in their community rather than national policy groups. Nothing against the latter, they just typically have a greater ability to fundraise. Around here, we like to act local. Use the comments section below to nominate a group and it’s helpful if you provide a sentence or two about their work and why you care about that group.
Paid subscribers can keep an eye out for another email in the next few days where we’ll vote on the nominees and select an organization to support.
Thank you all for reading and your heartwarming support. Be well.
-Jordan
Project SAFE works with sex workers, drug users and dealers, and others involved in the grey economy in Kensington, a deindustrialized neighborhood in Philadelphia, one of America’s poorest cities.
SAFE delivers harm reduction info and supplies to femme-identified workers and users to distribute among their networks. SAFE engages with unhoused and unstably housed and makes referrals as necessary. SAFE is a volunteer led org where affected populations are represented at every level.
Northside Food Coop in Wilmington NC. Downtown Wilmington NC and the surrounding area is a well recognized food desert. There are no full service grocery stores within a mile of any part of downtown. It's worse on the north side. The south side was fortunate to have an IGA, but that burned down a few years ago. Meanwhile, the only new grocery stores being built include a boutique (read inexplicably expensive and limited) store downtown and a new chain grocery store a few miles south in the suburbs.
Northside Food Coop stepped in to provide locally grown produce to the residents of the northside, who are disproportionately lower income, black, and often elderly and/or disabled. They used to run the occasional pop-up tent; now they're trying to get together the money for a full-service grocery store.
https://northsidefoodcoop.com/