Hey everyone,



I hope your nerves have subsided a bit after the midterm election. The past couple months have been unbelievably hectic over here, as I’m sure they have for you as well.



It’s time to select a group to support with subscription proceeds for the months of September & October! We’ll be combining both months since I took a bit of time off during September to focus on a few other things but we’ll be making up for it now.



If you aren’t familiar with what we do here, every month we pick a group (or groups) to support with proceeds from paid subscriptions to this Substack. If you aren’t a paid subscriber, I ask that you please consider converting from a free subscription to a paid one. You can do so here:

Over the last several months of doing this, subscribers have collectively donated over $1,700 to organizations bettering their community, from groups that help the unhoused in cities like San Diego and Chicago, to a group helping welcome undocumented people being cruelly bussed to Washington, DC for a cheap political stunt, to Cooperation Jackson in Mississippi which helped residents obtain clean water during the city’s water crisis.



Your subscriptions not only keep this Substack and my reporting going, you are helping fund real work bettering the lives of our neighbors who want nothing more than to live a life of dignity. I greatly appreciate your support. So please, if you can, subscribe today! The more people who subscribe, the more organizations we can support! This month we have $315 to donate!



To nominate: Comment below with a group in your community you’d like us to consider. Be sure to add a line or two (or more!) about the organization so other readers can learn more about them too.



To vote on an org: Like the comment of the nomination you’d like to vote for! That’s it! I’ll close voting at 8 pm ET on Sunday evening and send an update that night with a receipt for the donation.



Thank you for reading and for your support in this collective effort.



-Jordan